Amazon deals: Top offers on feature phones you can check

Many people still prefer feature phones over smartphones due to their simplicity and affordability. These devices typically offer basic calling and texting capabilities, as well as some additional features like a camera, FM radio, and internet connectivity. Feature phones are also known for their long battery life, durable construction, and low cost. For those who don’t need all the bells and whistles of a smartphone, feature phones are a great option that won’t break the bank. Plus, they can be a good choice for seniors or those who are not comfortable with technology as they are straightforward to use. Here are a few feature phone options that you can check out on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on feature phones

Lava A3 Vibe

The Lava A3 Vibe offers an enhanced user experience with its Vibrate Mode, ensuring you never miss important alerts. It boasts a 1.77-inch QQVGA Display that delivers clear visuals with a resolution of 128 x 160 pixels and supports 64K colours for a vibrant display. Storage is never an issue, as it provides expandable memory up to 32GB along with dual SIM capabilities. Its Smart Battery Technology (SBT) ensures an impressive 6 days of battery backup. Additionally, the 1750mAH lithium-ion battery offers an exceptional talk time of 27 hours and a standby time of 60 hours, keeping you connected longer. The Lava A3 Vibe is currently selling for Rs 1,045 against the listed price of Rs 1,649.

Motorola A10

The Motorola A10 stands out with its power-packed performance, thanks to the MediaTek processor and an expandable memory of up to 32GB. It’s designed for longevity with a dual SIM setup and an 800mAh battery, boasting an impressive 10 days of standby time. Customers can enjoy peace of mind with a 2-year replacement warranty on all Motorola keypad mobile phones. The A10’s modern, sturdy, and stylish looks are sure to turn heads, making it a device you’d love to flaunt. For entertainment on the go, it features wireless FM with a recording feature, adding to its versatile appeal. This phone is currently available for Rs 1,149 as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,699.

Nokia 105

The Nokia 105 is redefining communication with its built-in UPI app, allowing users to seamlessly send and receive UPI payments. Its brand-new modern design is not only aesthetically pleasing but also user-friendly. The device boasts a long-lasting battery life, providing up to 22 days of standby time. Additionally, it offers ample storage with space for 2,000 contacts and 500 SMS, ensuring you’re always connected. This feature phone is currently selling for Rs 1,199 as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,599.