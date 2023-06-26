Flipkart has launched an Exchange Program for non-functional appliances, smartphones, and feature phones. This program will allow customers to exchange their defunct electronic devices for upgraded products ranging from appliances like television, refrigerator, and washing machine to laptops, smartphones, and feature phones. Also Read - How to create playlist on YouTube: Here's a step-by-step guide

Interested buyers availing of this offer will benefit from attractive buyback offers, hand-in-hand exchange of upgraded products, and the convenience of doorstep pick-up of non-working appliances.

The program aims to help interested buyers who have trouble getting rid of their non-functional appliances. This exchange program from Flipkart will save them from the hassle of finding a vendor for selling or exchanging defunct appliances and arranging the delivery of large appliances. The program also gives customers an exchange value that they can use to buy a better product.

The program also aims to cut down on e-waste from improper disposal by turning non-functional products into money. Flipkart said that it works with authorised vendors to make sure e-waste is handled properly. The defunct product will be fixed, recycled, or disposed of safely by authorised vendors, depending on its condition.

The company has said that will take proper measures to erase any data residing in mobile phones – smartphones and feature phones, and laptops before being refurbished or disposed of.

Ashutosh Singh Chandel, Senior Director & Business Head, Re-Commerce at Flipkart, said, “India is the third largest e-waste generator in the world (with 3.2 million tonnes in 2019); however, only 10 percent of the waste is collected for recycling, as per MEITY policy paper, which necessitates the shift to a more circular approach for the sector. With the new exchange program for non-functional appliances, we want to provide our customers with an innovative, sustainable, and convenient solution to discard unused electronic and large appliances and upgrade to a product they aspire to have. Apart from benefitting our valued customers, this program will act as a catalyst to transition to a circular economy and reduce the impact on the environment.”

Meanwhile, Nothing is all set to launch the Phone (2) globally including the Indian region. Nothing Phone (2) will be available for pre-order from June 29 on Flipkart. Buyers can book the phone by paying a deposit of Rs 2,000 that can be refunded. Pre-ordering will give some benefits like half-price on Ear (stick) and Nothing accessories (with an asterisk).

Buyers will also be getting instant cashback with leading banks. Just to give readers an idea, the Phone (2) is expected to start at under Rs 40,000 in India.