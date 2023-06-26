Nothing is all set to launch the Phone (2) globally including the Indian region. Ahead of its release, the company has revealed the pre-order details for the phone. Nothing Phone (2) will go on pre-orders later this week and will be likely shipped in mid-July. Also Read - Nothing may soon launch a smartwatch as per a trademark

Nothing Phone (2) pre-order details

Nothing will start taking pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (2) from June 29. Interested buyers can pre-order the phone by paying Rs 2,000 refundable deposit. Some of the pre-order benefits include 50 percent off on Ear (stick) and Nothing accessories (with an asterisk). Also Read - Nothing Phone 2 to get transparent, says CEO Carl Pei

Buyers will also be getting instant cashback with leading banks. Just to give readers an idea, the Phone (2) is expected to start at under Rs 40,000 in India. Also Read - Like compact phones? Here's what Nothing founder Carl Pei has to say about them

We are expecting some bank offers to be bundled that take the price down, making the Phone (2) stand out over the competition.

The OnePlus 11R, Vivo V27 Pro, Moto Edge 40, and upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro are among its competitors.

What to expect from Nothing Phone (2)?

Although Nothing hasn’t given out full details about the device, it has teased some significant information. Also, a couple of certifications and leaks have laid out the specs of the phone.

Starting with the design, the Phone (2) will have a similar design to the predecessor. It will feature an improved Glyph interface, come with a better chip and have a bigger battery.

It will sport a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen will refresh at 120Hz and have an under-screen fingerprint scanner for security. The device will also come with facial unlock support, in case that’s what you are wondering about.

The device may boast an improved dual camera setup but the exact details are yet to be known. Nothing has revealed the chipset inside the phone. The Phone (2) will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

It will arrive in at least two RAM and storage variants – 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. Nothing might offer more variants in India to keep the price low. The RAM type of the phone is expected to be LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1.

As for the battery, it may pack a 4,700mAh cell with faster charging support. For comparison, the predecessor houses a 4,500mAh cell with 33W fast charging. It also has wireless and reverse wireless charging. So expect the same charging options on the Phone (2).

Lastly, the device will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with Nothing OS 2.0.