Valentine’s day deal alert: iPhone 17 gets massive discount of up to Rs 35,000

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma are offering some of the biggest discounts on your favorite Apple products, including iPhones. The newly launched iPhone 17 is available at a much lower price during a limited-time Valentine’s Day sale. Croma is offering massive discounts on the device, including no-cost EMI options and an exchange offer.

Valentine’s Day Sale Offer Croma

Croma’s Valentine’s Day sale starts running from 6 February and will last till 15 February, 2026. Buyers can take several advantages by combining offers for purchasing their favorite products. The Croma Valentine’s Day deal includes a bank discount of Rs 2000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 8000. Additionally, buyers will also receive up to Rs 23,500 additional exchange value if their older devices are in good condition. Not only, this, you can also claim extra discount of Rs 1658.

Apple iPhone 17 Available at Lowest Price

To recall, iPhone 17 was launched at Rs 82,900, however, it can be purchased at an effective starting price of Rs 47,742 after applying all the discounts and offers mentioned above. This special price is being offered only at Croma stores and is not available on Amazon or Flipkart.

As soon as you add all these offers together, the effective price of iPhone 17 will drop to Rs 47,742. Nevertheless, the final price will vary based on the location of the store and stock availability. The condition of the device may also lead to vary the final price.

iPhone 17 Specifications

The iPhone 17 features a 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED display and supports ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device runs on the A19 Bionic chipset and includes Apple Intelligence features. It supports dual 5G SIM cards and dual-band WiFi. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

For optics, the smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor and a 48MP secondary sensor. For clicking selfies and recording video calls, you will get an 18MP front camera with Center Stage support. In addition, the device also includes an Action Button.

