Croma December Sale 2025: iPhone 16 Gets Massive Price Cut, MacBook Air M4 Available at Lowest Price Yet

2025 is finally coming to an end and several e-commerce platforms are rolling out their December sale, revealing some of the best sales, discounts, and offers of the year. Croma has also rolled out its December sale, allowing users to grab premium devices at lowest price ever. The sale will be live from mid-December to early January. The sale covers discounts, bank offers, cashback benefits, and easy EMI options. If you are someone who is looking for premium devices, smart home appliances, or laptops, then sale covers almost every major electronics category.

iPhone 16 Deals

One of the major attractions of Croma deals is the iPhone 16, available at lowest price ever. After applying offers and discounts, you will be able to purchase the device at Rs 40,990, down from its launch price. Not only iPhone16, buyers can also get massive price drop on older smartphones, making them appealing to buyers who want to buy Apple products.

Talking about the Android models, Croma is allowing buyers to get Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Rs 99,999 along with flexible payment options.

MacBook Air M4 and Laptop Discounts

If you are interested in buying laptop, then Croma is also offering MacBook Air at a discounted rate. The laptop is available at Rs 55,911 after combining it with bank and cashback offers.

TVs and Home Appliances

Additionally, you will also get a chance to grab smart home appliances at reduced price, including televisions, speakers, refrigerator, and more. These household items are available with several bank offers, deals, cashback, EMI options, and more. You can also choose the buying method, either in-store or online options whatever suits your year-end savings.