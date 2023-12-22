Christmas gift ideas: Top gifts you can buy under Rs 2000

As Christmas approaches, many people are searching for the perfect gifts and presents to show their love and appreciation for their dear ones. If you are one of them and you want to surprise your friends and family with some tech-savvy gifts, you are in luck. We have compiled a list of tech-friendly gifts that are affordable and useful, and you can buy them for less than Rs 2,000.

Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank

This power bank is equipped with a Lithium Polymer Battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery technology. It features two USB ports, one Type C output, and a 20W Type C input. Additionally, it provides multiple layers of chipset protection.

Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank is currently available for Rs 1,599.

Realme TechLife Buds T100 earbuds

These earbuds are available in Black, Blue, and White colours and provides a total playback time of up to 28 hours. A quick 10-minute charge can yield a playback of 120 minutes. They are equipped with Google Fast Pair and Intelligent Touch Controls for added convenience. With a 10mm Dynamic Bass Driver, they deliver Real HD Sound. They also feature AI Environment Noise Cancellation for clear call quality.

Realme TechLife Buds T100 earbuds are currently available for Rs 1,499.

Fastrack Limitless Glide smartwatch

The smartwatch features a 1.78-inch large display that supports multiple watch faces. It comes with 100+ sports modes, in-built games, a voice assistant, and more. It has UltraVU HD display, SingleSync BT calling, quick replies (android), auto stress monitor, 24×7 heart rate monitor, SPO2, sleep monitor and more. It can last up to 7 Days and up to 3 days with BT calling.

Fastrack Limitless Glide smartwatch is currently available for Rs 1,999.

JBL Go 2 wireless speaker

The JBL Go 2 is equipped with a speaker that delivers a 3.1W output and is known for JBL’s distinctive sound quality, promising a crisp audio experience. It boasts features such as inbuilt noise-cancellation and IPX7. Furthermore, it provides up to 5 hours of battery life and includes Bluetooth 4.1 for seamless connectivity.

JBL Go 2 wireless speaker is currently available for Rs 1,999.

Orient Electric Areva room heater

Equipped with a power rating of 2000W, this room heater offers two heat settings (1000 W and 2000 W). Additionally, it can function as a fan during the summer months.

Orient Electric Areva room heater is currently available for Rs 1,399.