Bhai Dooj: Last minute gifting ideas for your tech-savvy sibling

Bhai Dooj gifting ideas: Bhai Dooj is being celebrated in many parts of India today. The day includes sisters applying tika on their brothers’ foreheads and getting a gift in return. If you too are celebrating Bhai Dooj with your sibling and you are yet to get a gift for them, here are our top picks across price segments for you. It’s worth noting that all these gifts are available on Amazon India. Check list here:

READ MORE Amazon deals: Top camera phones under Rs 15000

This temperature sensing water bottle comes with a funky design and it costs just Rs 649. It has a capacity of 500ML and it has an LED indicator to indicate the temperature level. It also comes with heat and cold preservation technology that is capable of maintaining temperature up to 24 hours.

READ MORE Facebook, Instagram to let you buy products from Amazon

Buy Now on Amazon

It costs Rs 3,149 and it comes with three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control. Users can choose between a low and high-speed setting with three corresponding heat settings — Cool, Care and High.

Buy Now on Amazon

It costs Rs 43,900 and it comes in Bright Copper and Blue colour variants. It has an LED screen that displays temperature and battery status, and it is capable of delivering up to 30 minutes of cord-free styling. It charges completely in 70 minutes.

Buy Now on Amazon

It costs Rs 45,998 and it comes with a total of seven attachments that provide versatile tools for styling your hair. It has heat control settings to get the right heat for styling and a cold shot for setting the hair style.

Buy Now on Amazon

These headphones cost Rs 2,099 and they come in Black and Blue colour variants. They come with Neodymium dynamic drivers deliver precise sound and they have a swivel design for more comfortable fit.