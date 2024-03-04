comscore
  • Best portable iron for travel you can buy in India under Rs 1,000

Best portable iron for travel you can buy in India under Rs 1,000

If you are planning to take a trip soon? Then are the best portable irons that you can buy under Rs 1,000 that will help you travel in style.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Mar 04, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

Ironing
Travelling to new and unexplored places is fun. But it is can also mean a lot of work, especially if you the kind of person who likes their clothes to be prim and properly ironed no-matter what the occasion or the place. A lot of people iron all their clothes before packing. But owing to the bags and suitcases being shipped from one place to another, even the ironed and neatly folded clothes get wrinkles sometimes. This is when a portable iron comes into picture. A portable iron is small in size and usually fits in a small bag or in-between the clothes. While it doesn’t deliver the amount of heat as a conventional iron, it is good for removing wrinkles. It can also come in handy when you are in a hotel room and you want to dry off a piece of clothing, like the shirt you washed to remove a stain mark, quickly. What’s more? They come with a foldable handle, which makes it easier to pack. So, if you are planning to travel soon, here are best portable irons you can buy in India under Rs 1,000.

Tool Point Travel Iron Portable Powerful

This portable iron costs Rs 649 and it comes with a foldable handle. It comes with a three-level heat settings knob and it comes with a compact design that can be easily placed inside any corner of your luggage.

GaxQuly Travel Folding Steam Iron Press

This portable iron costs Rs 998 and it comes with a foldable handle. It comes with a teflon base plate, which ensures that it glides over your clothes as you iron them. It comes with a steam ironing option for the times you need to iron cotton clothes.

Eopzo All New Travel Steam Iron

This light-weight portable iron is available at a price of Rs 854 and it comes with a foldable handle and steam ironing functionality. It also offers three levels of heat control settings.

Tree Fit Plastic Travel Iron

This travel iron is available at a price of Rs 699 and it comes with a foldable handle and three levels of heat control settings.

