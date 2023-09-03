Best deals on gaming accessories in Amazon sale

If you are into gaming, you are familiar with the role different accessories play in helping you win that match or score that goal. You cannot indulge in professional gaming without the accessories because you do not want to leave a single stone unturned when it comes to winning a match. So, in case your gaming gear is incomplete, this could be the right time since Amazon is selling various accessories at big discounts. We have handpicked some of the best gaming accessories currently on sale at big discounts on Amazon so that you can complete your gaming gear and start winning matches.

Best deals on gaming accessories

This wireless gaming controller could work with your PC well to let you play games more efficiently and conveniently than earlier. It is compatible with both a desktop and a laptop running Windows 11 or Windows 10. You can also pair it with the Sony PlayStation 3, but it will have limited functionality. This plug-and-play device uses a linear hall magnetic induction trigger with a high-precision D-pad. It features a 600mAh battery. The Ant Esports GP300 Pro V2 controller is currently selling for Rs 1,149, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,999.

The Ant Value Wave 50 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds come with ultra-low latency that will help gamers hear every move in the game. The company claims a latency of as low as 40ms on the earphones. The earbuds also come with noise reduction and up to 40 hours of talk time on a single charge. They use a 13mm driver for an immersive gaming experience. It also has additional features such as High-Definition Call and Team Battle Weapon for your gaming needs. The Ant Value Wave 50 TWS are currently selling for Rs 749, as opposed to their listed price of Rs 2,999.

This gaming mouse offers up to 6400 DPI, which helps you navigate more pixels than ever. It has RGB lighting, 5M durable switches, and a braided cable for maximum durability. The mouse is compatible with PCs, laptops, notebooks, and other devices with a USB-A port. The Redgear gaming mouse is currently selling for Rs 363, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,299.

The Redgear Shadow Vox is a gaming microphone that will help you communicate with your teammates. It has an analogue button that prevents distorted sound and is compatible with both Mac and PC. The Cardioid Polar Pattern on the microphone helps optimise the broadcast setup. For live streaming, there are vocal recording and voice chat features on the microphone. It is currently on sale at Rs 2,499, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 3,499.