Bluetooth speakers are very helpful if you are going on an outing. It saves you from boring moments and helps you uplift your mood. These portable speakers are compact, easy to carry and water and dustproof. They come with different audio power, battery power and connectivity options. If you are searching beast for a Bluetooth speaker with advanced features, here we have compiled a list of the top five Bluetooth speakers under Rs 5,000 from different brands that you can buy in India.

Portronics Resound 2

This 15Watt portable speaker comes with dynamic RGB LED lights and premium fabric design and TWS connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3v. Users can also it via a USB port and an AUX port. It comes with a 2000mAh battery and gives 5 hours of nonstop playtime with a Type-C port for charging. It has a built-in mic IPX5 rating.

Portronics Resound 2 is currently available for Rs 1,999.

boAt Stone 1200

It is a 14W speaker with stereo sound and a battery time of up to 9 hours without its RGB LEDs and up to 7 hours with it. It has a charging time of up to 4 hours and comes with two 76mm drivers. It is IPX7 splash and waterproof and comes with a Type-C interface. It has multiple connectivity modes: Bluetooth v5.0, AUX, USB, and FM and its integrated controls let users control volume, tracks and play/pause functions.

boAt Stone 1200 is currently available for Rs 3,999.

Sony Srs-Xb13

It is a 13-watt speaker that gives 16 Hours of battery life. It comes with a Type-C interface, an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and it comes with a mic for phone calls/Work from Home.

Sony Srs-Xb13 is currently available for Rs 3,712.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500

It is a 70-watt speaker with dual 89mm drivers. It comes with a built-in battery that gives 9 hours of backup time and has 3.5 hours of charging time. It also has RGB lights, voice assistant support, Type C charging, an equaliser and LED control options.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500 is currently available for Rs 4,429.

JBL Clip 4

It has an ultra-portable design and comes with up to 10 hours of playtime under optimum audio settings. It has a punchy bass and a new design with an integrated carabiner to clip on or buckle anywhere. It has an IP67 rating for water and dust, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type C charging and a charging time of three hours.

JBL Clip 4 is currently available for Rs 4,299.