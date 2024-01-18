Are you looking for a OnePlus smartphone but are restricted due to budget? Don’t fret. There’s a new deal on Amazon that offers one of the latest OnePlus phones at the lowest price. We are talking about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. It’s the most affordable OnePlus phone and was launched at Rs 20,000. Now, however, in the sale, it is available at a discounted price making it even more affordable.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is now available at Rs 19,998 on Amazon. This price is for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 21,999. Amazon is giving a Rs 1,000 coupon discount to buyers and there’s an additional up to Rs 1,000 bank discount. Both offers take the final starting price of the phone down to Rs 17,998.

Now, that’s the lowest price of the phone in recent times. The device at the offer price can be grabbed in two of its available color options – Chromatic Gray and Pastel Lime.

Those interested in buying the phone on EMI can also get it with their SBI bank cards and will still be able to avail Rs 1,000 bank offer. However, if you want to avail no-cost EMI option, you’ll have to lose out on the bank offer. You can buy the phone at no-cost EMI with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Specifications and features

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 680 nits. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

In terms of the optics, it has a dual-rear camera system with a 108MP main lens and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots. It has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. It is capable of shooting 1080p videos from the front and the rear cameras.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh cell with 67W fast charging support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. It has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and GNSS for connectivity.