Here are top camera deals to consider in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon has begun its Prime Day sale for Prime members in India. The sale will end on July 16 at 11:59 PM. The sale has discounts and offers on several products across different categories. If you are someone who’s looking to find the best camera deal in the sale, you are at the right place.

READ MORE Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Top early deals on Alexa devices

We’ve listed seven camera deals available on the Amazon Prime Day sale. The list includes DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, action cameras, and others.

Canon 1500D DSLR

If you are looking for your first DSLR to start with photography, the Canon 1500D could be a great camera to consider. The camera is now available for Rs 36,059 using Rs 2,500 coupon in the sale. It comes with a 24.1MP resolution and has Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth as built-in connectivity options.

Buy Now on Amazon

Panasonic LUMIX 4K Mirrorless

Panasonic LUMIX G7 is available at 29 percent off in the Prime Day sale. It is priced at Rs 38,999. The Mirrorless camera comes with a 16MP resolution and has 4K video recording support. It has a 3x optical zoom and a high-resolution viewfinder.

Buy Now on Amazon

Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II is also available at a 22 percent discount on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 1,49,690. It is a full-frame DSLR camera that has a 26.2MP resolution and 4x optical zoom support. It has an LCD viewfinder and connectivity options like Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth.

Buy Now on Amazon

Canon EOS R10

Usually retains for Rs 1,11,900, the Canon EOS R10 DSLR camera is now available for Rs 1,09,989 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. The Canon camera has a 24.5MP resolution with support for 4K video recording. It comes with features like Image stabilization, subject tracking, and RAW Bust mode.

Buy Now on Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 camera is now available for Rs 6,998 in the Prime Day sale. The instant camera comes in multiple color options and can be a good gifting option in case you are looking for that. It comes with a viewfinder and has a close-up mode for bright close-up shops.

Buy Now on Amazon

GoPro Hero 11

The popular Go Pro Hero 11 action camera is now available for Rs 40,989, which is 20 percent off. The device has a small LCD screen and it can shoot 5.3k Ultra HD video. It is waterproof to 33ft.

Buy Now on Amazon

Insta360 X3 Action Camera

Insta360 X3 Action camera is now available for Rs 40,989 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. With card offers, buyers can get it even cheaper. The action camera comes with 4K vertical video recording support and can shoot 5.7k 360 footage.

Buy Now on Amazon