Here are all the offers on Amazon's Alexa devices in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon will begin its Prime Day sale this weekend in India. The sale will begin on July 15 and will end on July 16. As the name suggests, the sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members and they can get discounts and deals on several products across different categories.

The Amazon Prime Day sale will also bring deals on Alexa devices. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed some of the top deals on Alexa-powered devices. Let’s take a look at the early deals.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote

The Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote is now available for Rs 2,199 as a Prime Day Early Deal. Usually, the device is priced at Rs 3,999. The Fire TV Stick makes a non-smart TV smart allowing you to connect to the Internet and watch shows and movies via apps like Amazon Prime video, Netflix, and others.

Fire TV smart TVs

Amazon is offering up to 60 percent off on Fire TVs for Prime members. Redmi HD Fire TV, Ondia HD Ready Fire TV, Amazon Basics Fire TV, and others are available at a discounted price. For the unaware, Fire TVs come with FireOS and have Alexa support.

Echo Dot 4th Gen + 9W LED smart bulb combo

The Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation + Wipro 9W LED smart bulb combo is now available for Rs 2,399 as a Prime Early deal for Prime members. This 4th generation Echo Dot isn’t the latest but a recent Alexa device by Amazon.

Echo Buds with Alexa

Amazon Echo Buds with Alexa voice assistant support is now available at 63 percent off for Prime members. The TWS earbuds now cost Rs 4,499. The earbuds come with three microphones, pack an advanced chipset, and have active noise-cancellation support.

Fire TV Cube

Amazon Fire TV Cube hands-free streaming device is also available at a discounted price for Prime members. it is an early Prime deal costing Rs 8,999 which is 31 percent off. It comes with Alexa voice assistant and has 4K UHD support.

Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 2nd generation is now available for Rs 5,499 as a Prime Day early deal for Prime members. Usually, it’s priced at Rs 8,999. This one has a 5.5-inch display to watch your favorite movies and songs, a speaker setup, and an Alexa voice assistant.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen

The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation is one of the cheapest devices available in the Prime Day Early sale. Usually priced at Rs 2,999, now it can be grabbed for Rs 1,949. This is a great Alexa device for those who have never tried a smart speaker before. It comes with a compact design and supports English and Hindi language.

Echo Pop Combo

The Amazon Echo Pop speaker + 9W smart LED bulb combo is now available for Rs 4,099 as a Prime Day deal for Prime members. Usually, the combo deal is priced at Rs 5,299. The Pop is another compact smart speaker powered by the Alexa voice assistant. It comes with a 1.95-inch front-firing speaker with lossless high-definition audio.

