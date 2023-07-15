Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 has kicked off with several new smartphone launches, including Samsung Galaxy M34 5G and Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra.

Amazon Prime Day is now live for Prime members in India. During this two-day event, which will end on July 16, you can grab the best deals on a range of products, including the recently-launched smartphones. While Samsung came up with its brand-new and affordable 5G phone, Galaxy M34, Realme is back with a unique-looking Narzo 60 series. Motorola’s latest flip phone, Moto Razr 40 Ultra, is also the latest smartphone to join the Prime Day sale, as well as the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, which is down to its lowest price since the launch. OnePlus’ latest Nord 3 smartphone is also up for sale during the sale with offers for customers.

If you have been waiting to buy a new smartphone, this might be the best time. Here are the deals that you can consider:

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

This new Samsung phone is one of its most affordable phones that come with 5G. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an Exynos 1280 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and support for Android 13-based OneUI 5.1, 50MP triple cameras, a 13MP selfie camera, and a 6000mAh battery with fast charging support. The Galaxy M34 5G costs Rs 18,990 for the base option, but as part of the Prime Day sale, the offers include a no-cost EMI payment option for six months.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro

The Narzo 60 series has two phones in it: Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro. The Narzo 60 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED curved display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, 100MP cameras, and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging technology, and Dolby Atmos speakers. This phone starts at Rs 23,999, but you can use bank discounts to get the phone for less.

Realme Narzo 60

The standard model in the series, Narzo 60, has gone up for sale alongside. The phone uses a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, 64MP rear cameras, a 16MP selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging technology. The Narzo 60 starts at Rs 17,999, but you can save Rs 1,000 by using a coupon during the sale.

Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra

The latest flip phone from Motorola is also on sale during Prime Day. The flip phone comes with a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ pOLED inner display with HDR10+ support and a 144Hz refresh rate. On the outside, the phone has a 3.6-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1066×1056 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra runs Android 13 software. It is currently on sale at its original price of Rs 89,999, but you can opt for the 12-month no-cost EMI option as part of the sale.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

One of the latest smartphone launches is the Nord 3 5G. This phone comes with a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1, 50MP triple cameras, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord 3 is available at the original price of Rs 33,999, but you can get offers that include an additional exchange value of Rs 3,000 and a no-cost EMI for up to six months.

