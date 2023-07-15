Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Best deals on tablets

The Prime Day sale is already live and exclusive for Prime members. If you are looking for a Tablet at a lower price, check out these top deals.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has begun. The annual two-day sale event for Prime members kicked off at 12:00 AM on July 15 and will run until 11:59PM on July 16, 2023. Prime Day is a great opportunity to save big on a wide variety of products, from electronics to home goods to apparel.

The Prime Day sale is already live and exclusive for Prime members. If you are looking for a tablet at a lower price, check out these top deals on Tablets from the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Xiaomi Pad 6 features an 11-inch IPS LCD with 2880×1800 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 870 5G chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage3.

It has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera and comes with an 8840mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, four stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

Interested buyers can get this tablet for Rs 25,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch TFT LCD that supports 1600×2560 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The tablet comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP wide-angle lens and a 6MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a dual front camera setup with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

It runs on Android 12 with One UI 5 and has an 8000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

This tablet is available for Rs 52,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Realme Pad features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

It has an 8MP front and rear camera, a 7100mAh battery that supports 18W quick charge and reverse charging and quad speakers.

Realme Pad runs on Realme UI for Pad based on Android 11 and supports dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and OTG.

Interested buyers can get this tablet for Rs 17,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Apple iPad 9-Gen has a 10.2-inch Retina IPS LCD with a resolution of 1620 x 2160 pixels and a 4:3 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset and supports the first-generation Apple Pencil and has a magnetic connector for accessories like the Smart Keyboard.

The iPad comes with an 8 MP rear camera and a 12 MP ultrawide selfie camera.

Apple iPad 9-Gen is available for Rs 29,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet has an 11-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display with 1200 x 2000 pixels resolution and 400nits of brightness. It runs on Android 11 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet has a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera with LED flash and a 7700mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Interested buyers can get this tablet for Rs 23,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

