The Amazon Prime Day sale is ongoing, where you will find a range of deals on the Apple iPhone, iPad, Watch, and more models.

The Amazon Prime Day sale is underway. While a lot of deals are almost over, you still have plenty available. Those include the deals on Apple products, which are often the highest-selling during sales. The latest iPhone 14 is down to its lowest price right now on Amazon. If you are not looking for an iPhone but have been eyeing the iPad or the Apple Watch, you have deals on them, as well. We have handpicked the deals on the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch models from the Amazon Prime Day sale.

iPhone 14 deal

Amazon is selling the iPhone 14 at a discounted price of Rs 66,999. This is significantly down from the original price of Rs 79,900, but you can maximise your savings by choosing to pay online using select bank cards. With a combination of different offers, you can get the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 66,499.

Apple Watch Series 8

Launched alongside the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also up for grabs during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Instead of its original price of Rs 55,900, the 41mm variant with Cellular connectivity is available at Rs 47,900. When you use a credit card from one of the partner banks, you can get a discount of up to Rs 2,000 on the Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

If you are looking for an affordable Apple Watch, you can consider the second-generation Apple Watch SE. It is currently on sale at a discounted price of Rs 23,999 for the 41mm variant with GPS connectivity. Its original price, however, is Rs 29,900. Over and above this discount, you also get the option to save up to Rs 1,500 using credit cards.

iPad Air M1

The latest iPad Air model comes with the Apple M1 chip to offer the best performance by far. The Apple tablet is currently available for a discounted price of Rs 49,900, instead of the original price of Rs 59,900. If you use credit cards from partner banks, you can get a discount of up to Rs 2,000 on the iPad Air M1.

