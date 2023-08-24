Amazon Onam sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones under Rs 35,000

Amazon has announced the Onam sale, which will be live from August 21 to August 29. During the sale, interested buyers can avail discounts on a range of electronic products including smartphones. If you are planning to buy a smartphone and waiting for a price drop, this is the best time to grab one.

Here are some of the best deals that you can find on mid-budget smartphones on Amazon during the Onam sale:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

This smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 108 MP main camera sensor with EIS, a 2MP depth-assist lens and 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1080 × 2400 pixels resolutions with a peak brightness of 550nits. It runs Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1 and comes with a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is currently available for Rs 19,999.

Realme Narzo 60 5G

The smartphone comes features a 6.43-inch super AMOLED Display and offers 1080 x 2400 FHD+ pixels resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor and is backed by a 5000 mAh battery. The phone runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 64MP main sensor and a 2 MP portrait camera. On the front, the smartphone includes a 16MP selfie camera. The Realme Narzo 60 comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 60 5G is currently available for Rs 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, 1,000 nits of peak brightness and Vision Booster technology. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1280 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP no-shake camera, an 8MP 120-degree ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 13MP camera for selfies. It packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is currently available for Rs 18,999.

Lava Agni 2 5G

The device comes with a 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) FHD+ curved AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The smartphone features a Quad camera with a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor while the front camera is 16MP. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 (6 nm) processor backed by a battery of 4700mAh capacity. The smartphone has 8GB RAM while the internal storage is 256GB.

Lava Agni 2 5G is currently available for Rs 21,999.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

This smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will be a punch-hole panel that will refresh at 120Hz and peak brightness of 1500 nits.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 356GB storage.

It has a 50MP main sensor, 8MP wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 16MP front camera. The smartphone may pack a 5,000mAh cell with 120W fast charging. The phone boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with FuntouchOS 13 on top.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is currently available for Rs 34,999.