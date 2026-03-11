Amazon launches Health AI assistant on website and app, just like OpenAI: What does it offer?

Just like OpenAI, Amazon is now stepping into the healthcare sector. The e-commerce giant has now introduced a new tool called Health AI, a conversational assistant designed to help users understand medical information and ask everyday health-related questions. Also Read: Amazon launches Health AI assistant for virtual healthcare support

The AI tool is to simply let you avoid the complicated medical terms and conflicting advice whenever you search online to understand symptoms, medicines or lab reports. With Health AI, Amazon wants to make that process easier by offering explanations in simple language. Instead of scrolling through multiple websites, you can simply type your question and receive an explanation directly within the Amazon interface. Also Read: 8 best 1.5 ton Window AC under Rs 30,000 in India: Top budget cooling options

What Amazon Health AI can do

If you look at it, Health AI works like a chat assistant. You can ask questions about symptoms, diagnoses, medications, or medical reports, and the system will try to explain the information in a clearer way. The tool can also answer basic health queries. If someone describes symptoms such as sore throat, congestion, or cough, Health AI can provide general guidance and suggest what the next steps might be.

Another key part of the system is its integration with Amazon One Medical, the primary care service Amazon acquired in 2023. If your query appears to require medical attention, the assistant can guide you to a healthcare professional. In some situations, it can also help start a consultation through messages, video calls, or in-person visits with One Medical providers. The Amazon Health AI assistant can also help users with prescription renewals and direct them to Amazon Pharmacy or another pharmacy of their choice.

Who and how users can access Health AI

The feature is being rolled out on the Amazon website and the Amazon mobile app for users in the United States. To use the feature, you need to sign in to your Amazon Health profile through the Amazon website or the mobile app. Once logged in, you can start a conversation by typing your health-related questions into the Health AI chat interface.

At the moment, Health AI is available only in the United States, though Amazon is expected to expand access gradually.