Amazon Monsoon Appliances Sale: Best OTG ovens under Rs 10,000

Amazon’s Monsoon Appliances Sale is underway, giving customers a shirt window to shop for their favourite home appliances at discounted prices. If you have been planning to upgrade your kitchen and that includes buying a new OTG oven, this could be the right time. OTG is short for Ovens, Toasters, and Grillers, a three-in-one appliance that combines the functions of an oven, a toaster, and a grill, but you can also bake and reheat food in it. OTGs are mostly economical and often less expensive than convection ovens, while offering you more functionality.

In the ongoing Amazon sale, a range of OTGs from the likes of Philips, Agaro, Bajaj, and Wonderchef are selling at discounts. We have curated a list of the best deals on OTGs right now on Amazon. Over and above their discounted prices, these OTG models also come with various bank offers, which brings down the price further.

The Lifelong LLOT10 10L OTG comes with a capacity of 10 litres, which is suitable for two-three people. You can bake, grill, and toast in this OTG, within the temperature range of 100 to 250 degrees. The maximum timer for this OTG is 30 minutes. It is currently selling for Rs 1,994, as opposed to its listed price of Rs 3,000.

This OTG from Wonderchef offers a capacity of 9 litres and comes with a heat-resistant tempered glass. You get temperature control up to 250 degrees Celsius, along with an auto-shutoff timer function that rings a bell. The Wonderchef OTG comes with a full black metal housing, giving energy efficiency. This OTG is currently on sale at a price of Rs 1,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 4,500.

For large families, the Agaro Grand Motorised Rotisserie makes more sense as it comes with a capacity of 40 litres. You can bake, grill, toast, and reheat in up to six heating modes. The OTG comes with an automatic thermostat and the auto-shutoff feature. There is a ready bell in the oven, along with the capability to remain always on. This OTG is currently selling for Rs 6,929, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 7,499.

The Bajaj 1603T is an OTG that offers a capacity of 16 litres, giving you the functionality to bake, grill, and toast with an auto-shutoff timer. There is a temperature control range up to 250 degrees. The OTG comes with a powder-coated stainless-steel body. The Bajaj 1603 is currently on sale at a price of Rs 3,797, as compared to the listed price of Rs 4,725.

The Philips HD6975/00 is a digital OTG with a capacity of 25 litres. It comes with Philips’ Opti-temp technology that allows for uniform cooking on all sides and even browning in breads and cakes. There is a one-touch 10 preset menu with pre-programmed time, temperature, and heating element. There is also an auto-shutoff timer in the Philips OTG, which is currently on sale at a price of Rs 9,199, as compared to the price of Rs 11,995.