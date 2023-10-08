Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting news for all tech enthusiasts- Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is back with a bang. The year’s largest sale is offering amazing deals and price drops on all consumer electronics including earbuds. You can also enjoy an additional 10 per cent discount on SBI debit and credit cards. To avail of these incredible offers, make sure to shop like crazy and take full advantage of this golden opportunity.

Immerse yourself in a great music experience, these earbuds will be on the go for you. Their noise cancellation feature will help you escape from the world of sound. Hurry up, it’s time to grab your wishlist items and elevate your ultimate shopping experience.

The pair of attractive and sleek wireless Bluetooth earbuds that deliver a great audio experience is the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. Explore enhanced sound experience with a 12.4mm driver unit, which delivers crisp clear and clear audio. These earbuds come with a flagship-level battery life of up to 38 hours of non-stop music on a single charge. This device also allows you to access a plethora of features while playing games. You can get these earbuds at a price of Rs 1798.

To deliver an immersive and crystal-clear audio experience, the Amazon Basics Bluetooth earbuds are built. This device offers a glitch-free playback time of up to 6 hours and a 700mAh charging case. These noise-cancelling earbuds come with an IPX-5 rating for water and sweat. These reasonably priced earbuds allow you to listen to your music or podcasts uninterrupted thanks to the 10m range that allows instant pairing. These Amazon Basics are available at Rs 799.

boAt Atom 81 guarantees a smooth music experience with strong, deep bass. Delve into the immersive auditory enhancement with its 13mm audio drivers. This device offers a total playtime of up to 50HRS, including up to 10HRS of playtime per earbud. You can enjoy non-stop entertainment music with its BEAST Mode for low latency so that your gaming sessions always stay smooth. Buy these TWS at just Rs 799 in this Amazon sale.

These Realme TWS produce strong and immersive bass for a compelling music experience. Its dB active noise cancellation blocks all the unnecessary audio from your surroundings. These in-ear headphones allow extended usage without the need for frequent recharging thanks to a total playback time of up to 40 hours. The Realme wireless earphones are also superior. Get these innovative earbuds at a steal price of Rs 1,999.

The PTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds have a battery life of up to 38 hours, so you can listen to music for extended hours. This device comes with a 13MM dynamic driver for extensive connectivity. These affordable earbuds are best for you as they offer various smart features including snug-fit design, built-in HD mic for Clear Call Quality, and passive noise cancellation. These earbuds have an IPX4 rating for Water and sweat resistance. But these extraordinary TWS at a price of Rs 449.