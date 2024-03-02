Amazon Mega Smartwatch Days: Amazon is hosting the Mega Smartwatch Days Sale in India. The sale offers mega discounts on smartwatches on the platform. The sale began today and will end tomorrow. If you are looking for a smartwatch in the budget segment, this is probably the best time to buy a budget smartwatch. That’s because smartwatches are available starting at Rs 999 on the platform. To help make your purchase decision quicker and more informed, we have curated some of the top smartwatch deals. Let’s take a look at the top options.

READ MORE Amazfit Active Edge smartwatch launched: Check top features

Noise’s Pulse Go Buzz smartwatch is priced at Rs 999 on Amazon. The smartwatch is available in over five colour options. It features a 1.69-inch TFT screen that supports multiple face watches. It has 100 sports modes and health features like a SpO2 sensor and Heart Rate Monitoring. It is advertised to offer up to 7 days of battery life.

Buy Now on Amazon

Boat’s Wave Style Call smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,099 on Amazon. One of the highlights of this smartwatch is that it supports Bluetooth Calling. It features a 1.69-inch colour screen. It comes with health features like Heart Rate and SpO2 sensor. It also has support for Voice Assistant. The smartwatch also has several watch faces and workout modes.

Buy Now on Amazon

TIMEX iConnect EVO smartwatch is listed for Rs 1,995 on Amazon, which is way lower than its MRP. It sports a larger 2.04-inch AMOLED screen with 368 x 448 pixels resolution. It has a rotating crown and features like AI Voice Assist and Bluetooth Calling. The smartwatch has health features like a SpO2 sensor, Heart Rate sensor, and others. It is claimed to offer up to 7 days of battery life.

Buy Now on Amazon

NoiseFit Halo smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,499 on Amazon. The smartwatch has a 1.43-inch circular screen and a metal body. The AMOLED screen supports Always On Display. The smartwatch supports 100 sports modes and multiple health features such as a Heart Rate scanner, SpO2, Sleep/Stress tracking, etc. Further, it has Gesture control and is advertised to offer up to a 7-day battery.

Buy Now on Amazon

These are some of the top smartwatches you can purchase in the entry-level segment on Amazon. The sale ends on March 3 so hurry up and grab your favourite smartwatch before the price increases.