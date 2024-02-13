comscore
  • Amazon Mega Electronics Days: Top deal on smartwatches under Rs 3000

Amazon Mega Electronics Days: Top deal on smartwatches under Rs 3000

Amazon India is hosting Mega Electronic Days sale from February 12 and is set to run until February 19. Check out the top deals on smartwatches here.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Feb 13, 2024, 07:11 PM IST

Smartwatches under Rs 3000
Story Highlights

  • Amazon India hosting Mega Electronic Days sale on its platform.
  • This sale kicked off on February 12 and is set to run until February 19.
  • Amazon India is offering discounts on smartwatches during the sale.

Amazon India has kicked off the Mega Electronic Days sale. This sale commenced on February 12 and is set to run until February 19. Throughout this sale, Amazon India is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on various products including laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and more. Interested buyers can also avail 10 percent instant discount with SBI Cards and EMI transactions and up to 500 instant discounts with HDFC credit card EMI transactions. If you’re looking for a smartwatch, this could be the ideal opportunity. Here’s a list of top smartwatches under Rs 3,000 currently available at discounted prices on Amazon.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED 

The Phoenix AMOLED smartwatch, with its 1.43-inch AMOLED display, offers a high-resolution view. It has Always On feature and sleek and stylish design. It features a rotating crown made of stainless steel. The Phoenix AMOLED smartwatch comes with support for more than 110 sports modes and offers the convenience of Bluetooth calling right. Additionally, it is equipped with voice assistant.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED is currently available for Rs 1,899 on Amazon.

 

Noise Quad Call

This smartwatch comes with 1.81-inch TFT display with 240×280 pixels resolution and 550nits of peak brightness. It gives up to seven days of battery life and up to two days of power with calling activated. The smartwatch features a 260mAh battery that takes approximately 2.5 hours to fully charge. The smartwatch features a remote music control feature that lets you control music played on your phone. It has 100 sports modes and IP67 water resistance. Additional features include 100+ cloud based watch faces, AI voice assistants and some in-built games.

Noise Quad Call is currently available for Rs 1,199 on Amazon.

 

boAt Xtend

The watch has a 1.69-inch square colour LCD with a round dial that offers a complete capacitive touch experience. It comes with a stress and blood oxygen level monitor. It has 14 sports modes and 5 ATM dust, splash and sweat resistance.

BoAt Xtend is currently available for Rs 1,899 on Amazon.

 

Hammer Active 2.0 Plus 

This smartwatch comes with 2.1-inch HD display and ‘Dynamic Island’ notification style, Gesture Control, Bluetooth Calling, DIY Watch Face Studio, Sports Modes, Functional Crown and more. This Hammer Active 2.0 Plus smartwatch reads vitals instances with SpO2, BP, Menstrual Cycle, Sleep Monitor, and more.

Hammer Active 2.0 Plus is currently available for Rs 2,400 on Amazon.

 

Author Name | Om Gupta

