The Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale is live in India. This sale began earlier this week, and it will go on until March 18. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices including laptops, smartwatches, cameras, headphones and tablets. It’s also offering a 10 percent instant discount on the purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, which will reduce the price of the devices further. So, if you are planning to buy a budget tablet for your kids under Rs 10,000, here are our top picks for you:

Lenovo Tab M10

This tablet is available at a price of Rs 6,748. It comes with a 10.1-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. It features 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage space and 2MP webcam. This tablet has Wi-Fi for connectivity and a 4.9Whr battery.

Buy Now on Amazon

Realme Pad Mini

This tablet is available at a price of Rs 9,999 and it comes in Blue, Black and Grey colour variants. This variant of the tablet has Wi-Fi for connectivity. In terms of the specifications, this tablet has an 8.7-inch HD display with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It’s powered by Unisoc T616 processor that is coupled with 3GB of RAM ad 32GB of storage space. It comes with a 6,400mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

Buy Now on Amazon

Nokia T21

This tablet is available at a price of Rs 9,999 and this variant of the tablet has Wi-Fi for connectivity. On the specifications front, this tablet features a 10.3-inches 2K display. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It runs Android 12 and Nokia has promised to provide two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. Additionally, it offers three years of battery life.

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0

This tablet comes at a price of Rs 9,999 and this variant of the tablet has Wi-Fi and 4G for connectivity. It sports a 8-inch TFT display with a 1280 x 800 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm processor that is coupled with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage space and it runs Android 9. It is backed by a 5,100mAH lithium-ion battery.