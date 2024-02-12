Amazon Mega electronic Days sale: Top deals on smartwatches under Rs 5000

There are several options available in the market when you set out to buy a smartwatch for under Rs 5,000. These smartwatches come equipped with varying features, including fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and app notifications. Leading brands in this price range include Realme, Amazfit, and Noise. Although these watches may not boast the advanced features of more expensive models, they still provide a cost-effective solution to basic smartwatch needs. Many models even offer the Bluetooth calling option, while some even come with app support. If you are looking for a smartwatch to assist with your daily fitness regimen and keep track of notifications, you can consider the following smartwatches, which are currently selling with discounts on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on smartwatches for under Rs 5,000

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus

If you are looking for a smartwatch with a stunning display, long battery life, wireless earbuds connection, and multiple sports modes, you might want to check out the Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus. This watch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED 2.5D curved display with 460*460 pixel resolution and 700 NITS peak brightness. You can enjoy up to 5 days of battery life without Bluetooth calling and always-on display, or up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling. The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus has 300 sports modes to track your activities, including steps, calories, distance, heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and even dance. The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus is currently available for Rs 3,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 21,000.