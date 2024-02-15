Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 50,000

Smartphones come in different price categories, but for those looking to purchase a smartphone under Rs 50,000, the market offers many options that cater to diverse needs and preferences. From Xiaomi to Samsung and OnePlus, these brands offer smartphones that deliver a perfect blend of performance, design, and features. These devices come equipped with remarkable camera capabilities, speedy processors, ample storage capacity, and long-lasting battery life, making them ideal for everyday use, work, and entertainment. By choosing from these options, individuals can make informed decisions that align with their specifications, budgets, and requirements. As a result, the availability of high-quality smartphones under Rs 50,000 provides a constructive and cost-effective solution for those seeking to enhance their personal and professional lives through mobile technology. Here are a few options that you can consider if you are looking for a phone for under Rs 50,000.

Best Amazon deals on smartphones for under Rs 50,000

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G

The Phantom X2 Pro 5G features a 50MP F1.49 ultra-large aperture retractable portrait lens that captures stunning portraits in any lighting condition and a 50MP ISOCELL 3.0 with a 7P Lens that reduces noise and enhances details. Its 32MP selfie camera lets you take flawless selfies with ease. The phone is powered by the world’s first 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor, which supports 5G Bands with 3CC Carrier aggregation and dual SIM dual active 5G. The Phantom X2 Pro 5G boasts a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ dual curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 256GB ROM, and features MemFusion 2.1 RAM Extension up to 5GB to make the total RAM 17GB, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless gaming. The XPhone has a 5160mAh segment-best Battery that lasts all day, and a 45W In-box charger that quickly replenishes it. The Phantom X2 Pro 5G is currently available for Rs 44,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 61,999.

OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R is a new flagship smartphone that delivers fast and smooth performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and the Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System. It has a super-bright 1.5K LTPO ProXDR display with Dolby Vision and a DisplayMate A+ rating. The phone’s computational photography is incomparable, with a RAW HDR algorithm, a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera and an ultra-wide camera with 112° FoV Sony IMX355, delivering ultra-clear image quality. It has a 5500 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast-charging technology. The OnePlus 12R is currently available for Rs 45,999.

Motorola Razr 40

The Motorola Razr 3 is a premium foldable smartphone that offers a stunning 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display and a convenient 1.5-inch OLED external display. The main display has a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, while the external display has a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels and can show notifications, time, and camera controls. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Mobile Platform and has 8GB of LPDDR4X memory and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone has a versatile camera system that includes a 64MP main camera with OIS and laser autofocus, a 13MP ultra-wide/macro camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a single LED flash. The phone also has a 32MP selfie camera on the main display and can use the main or wide camera on the external display for selfies or video calls. The phone has a 4200mAh non-removable battery that supports fast charging and wireless charging. The Razr 40 is currently selling for Rs 44,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 99,999.