Amazon Logitech Brand Days: Top deals on computer accessories

Amazon India has launched its latest sale event, the Logitech Brand Days. This sale is live from February 12 and will last until February 16. It features a range of discounts on a variety of computer accessories including keyboards, gaming mice, headset and more. Shoppers can avail of discount on these items. In addition to this, they can avail up to Rs 1500 bank discount with these items. If you’re in the market for computer accessories, this sale presents a perfect opportunity. Here’s a list of top-rated computer accessories including keyboards, gaming mice, headset and more that are currently available at reduced prices on Amazon.

Logitech MK270r Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

This wireless keyboard and mouse combo features 8 multimedia hotkeys and features a spill-resistant design, durable keys and sturdy tilt legs with adjustable height. It has wireless range of 10m and USB receiver provides a reliable wireless connection up to 33 ft. It is compatible with Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, 10, 11 or later USB port. MK270 combo features a 36-month keyboard and 12-month mouse battery life, along with on/off switches.

Logitech MK270r Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo is currently available for Rs 1,595 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Logitech H340 Stereo Wired Over Ear Headphones

This headset is compatible with Windows, macOS, or Chrome OS and popular calling platforms. This headset is ideal for gaming and skyping and has rotating and noise-cancelling microphone. It has frequency response in 20Hz to 20KHz range.

Logitech H340 Stereo Wired Over Ear Headphones is currently available for Rs 2,595 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Logitech C270 Digital HD Webcam

This webcam gives HD 720p/30 fps video calls with diagonal 55° field of view and auto light correction. It is compatible with popular platforms including Skype and Zoom. It has built-in noise-reducing mic. The webcam has C270’s RightLight 2 feature that adjusts to lighting conditions, producing brighter, contrasted images. It also features adjustable universal clip that lets you attach the camera securely to your screen or laptop, or fold the clip and set the webcam on a shelf. The webcam is compatible with Windows 10 or later, Windows 8, Windows 7, Mac OS 10.10 or later, and Chrome OS via the USB port.

Logitech C270 Digital HD Webcam is currently available for Rs 2,195 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Logitech R500 Laser Presentation Remote Clicker

This remote is optimized to work with Windows, Mac OS, iOS, Android, and leading presentation software. It has range of as far as 20 meters (65 ft.) and runs for 12 months on a single AAA battery. For connectivity, it has USB receiver or Bluetooth low energy technology.

Logitech R500 Laser Presentation Remote Clicker is currently available for Rs 3,017 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Blue Yeti USB Microphone

This USB mic produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube videos, Twitch game streaming, podcasting, Zoom meetings, music recording and more. It comes with Flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns allowing you to record in ways that would normally require multiple mics, for vocals, instruments and podcasts. The mic has onboard audio controls to control headphone volume, pattern selection, instant mute, and mic gain.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone is currently available for Rs 10,490 on Amazon.