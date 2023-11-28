comscore
  • Amazon Laptop Days Sale: Top deals on gaming laptops under Rs 60,000

Amazon is hosting Laptop Days Sale on its platform in India. As the sale goes on, here are top gaming laptops that you can buy in India under Rs 60,000.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Nov 28, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is hosting Laptop Days Sale on its platform in India.
  • This sale will be live in India until November 30.
  • Amazon India is offering up to 40 percent off on laptops.

Amazon Laptop Days Sale: Amazon India is hosting Laptop Days Sale in India. The sale began on November 27 and it will go on until November 30. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering up to 40 percent off on the purchase of laptops, including gaming laptops, on its platform in India. In addition to this, it is offering up to Rs 10,000 off on exchanging old laptops for the new ones. Amazon India is also offering up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on the purchase of laptops in India. Here are top deals on Amazon India:

ASUS TUF Gaming F15

This laptop costs Rs 54,030. It is powered by Intel’s Core i5-11400H 11th Gen processor. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display. It has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes with a backlit keyboard and runs Windows 11.

 

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

