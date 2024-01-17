Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top phones to buy under Rs 1,500

Amazon India is hosting the Great Republic Day sale on its platform in India. The sale is already live on Amazon’s platform and it will be live until January 18. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering a discount of 40 percent on the purchase of mobile phones. In addition to that, the company is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. So, if you are planning to buy a new phone, here are top phones that you can buy under Rs 1,500:

Motorola A10

This phone is priced at Rs 1,299 on Amazon India and it is available in Teal Blue, Black and Rose Gold colour variants. It sports a 1.8-inch TFT display and it is backed by an 800mAh battery. It is backed by a Mediatek processor and comes with up to 32 GB of storage space.

Motorola a50G

This phone is priced at Rs 1,488 on Amazon India and it is available in Gold, Black and Rose Gold colour variants. It sports a 1.8-inch TFT display and it is backed by an 1750mAh battery. It is backed by a Mediatek processor and comes with up to 32 GB of storage space. It also has a 720p rear camera setup.

Nokia 105

This phone is priced at Rs 1,218 on Amazon India and it is available in Red, Cyan, Charcoal, Blue and Black colour variants. It sports a 1.77-inch TFT display and it is backed by an 1000mAh battery. It comes with up to 32 GB of storage space. It features built-in support for UPI payments.

Lava A1 Josh

This phone is priced at Rs 949 on Amazon India and it is available in Blue Silver and Black Gold colour variants. It sports a 1.8-inch TFT display and it is backed by an 1000mAh battery. Additionally, it has a 720p camera at the back.