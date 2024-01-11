Amazon Great Republic Day Sale update: Amazon India will soon be hosting the Great Republic Day Sale on its platform in India. While Prime members will get access to the sale starting January 13, non-Prime members will get access to the deals starting January 16. In addition to discounts on individual devices, the company is offering up to 75 percent off on the purchase of truly wireless (TWS) earbuds. The company is offering a 10 percent instant discount on the purchases made using SBI cards.

Additionally, Amazon India is offering up to 18 months of no-cost EMI, up to 15,000 off on exchange and a five percent discount on coupons.

So, if you are planning to buy a pair of TWS earbuds, here are our top picks for you:

Boult Audio Z40

These earbuds are available at a price of Rs 1,099 instead of the listed price of Rs 4,999. It’s available in seven colour variants. It comes with 10mm BoomX tech dynamic drivers. It also has ZEN Mode ENC Mic, which the company says cancels unwanted noise. It offers 60 hours of playback time and a Type-C fast charging port.

JBL Tune 235NC

These earbuds are available at a price of Rs 3,799 instead of the listed price of Rs 9,999. It’s available in four colour variants. It comes with 6mm drivers that support JBL’s Pure Bass Sound. It features Active Noise Cancellation feature and it offers up to 40 hours of runtime.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r

These earbuds are available at a price of Rs 2,199. It’s available in four colour variants. Amazon hasn’t announced the discounted pricing yet. These earbuds come with 12.4mm driver unit with a master equiliser and IP55 dust and water resistant cover. It delivers a battery life of up to 38 hours on a single charge.