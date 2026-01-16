iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPhone 16, More - Check Huge Discounts During Vijay Sales 2026 Sale Ahead Of Republic Day

Vijay Sales is currently hosting “Mega Republic Day” sale ahead of the Republic Day in India. The sale is offering massive discounts on a wide range of products, whether it is about smartphones, laptops, audio wearables, smartwatches, or other tech gadgets. But if you are an Apple fan, then you know some iPhone deals are a must to check. Also Read: Running Out Of Space? These 1TB Smartphones Are Worth Your Money

To help you, here is a quick look at the top iPhone deals that let you save huge.

Top iPhone Deals On Vijay Sales

iPhone Air

One of the top-selling deals is the iPhone Air. Launched at Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant, the iPhone Air is now available at Rs 94,990 without any worries of bank offers. This makes a flat 21 percent off. On top of this, you can also get Rs 4000 off via bank offers.

iPhone 16

With a flat 11 percent off, the iPhone 16 is available at Rs 62,290 for the 128GB storage option against its earlier price of Rs 69,900. However, it was launched at Rs 79,900, but Apple has officially slashed its prices after the launch of the iPhone 17 in 2025.

iPhone 15

If the latest tech is not your priority and you are planning to enter Apple’s ecosystem without spending a huge amount, then this iPhone 15 deal is perfect for you. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 52,990, instead of its official price of Rs 59,900. Moreover, with an instant discount of up to Rs 3000 on an ICICI bank credit and debit card, you can get it for just Rs 49,990.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is available at Rs 1,45,490 for the 256GB storage variant. Moreover, you can get a flat Rs 5000 instant discount via an ICICI bank credit card and debit card.

iPhone 17 Pro

Here, you won’t get much discount. Against the MRP of Rs 1,34,900, the iPhone 17 Pro is available for Rs 1,30,900 for a 256GB storage variant. However, it is the Rs 5000 instant discount on the ICICI bank credit/debit card, which will let you buy it for Rs 1,25,900.

Other Apple Deals To Watch

Apple MacBook Air M4 Chip

Apple’s MacBook Air M4 chipset is available with a flat 10 percent off on Vijay Sales. Against the MRP of Rs 99,900, it is available at Rs 89,990 for the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage option. It features a 13.6-inch liquid retina display and packs Apple’s M4 chipset under the hood. On top of this, you can also get Rs 10,000 off via ICICI and Axis Bank credit card options.

iPad 11th Gen Wi-Fi option

It is available at Rs 32,990 against the earlier price of Rs 34,900 for the 128GB storage option.

Apple Watch SE 3

The GPS 44mm Midnight Aluminium case with midnight Sports Band variant is available at Rs 26,790, instead of the MRP of Rs 28,900.

Apple AirPods 3

With a 5 per cent discount, the Apple AirPods 3 are available at Rs 24,490.