Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Deals on smartwatches under 2K

I’ve been looking into budget smartwatches lately, and I’m impressed with what’s available. These watches offer a lot of the same features as more expensive models, like fitness tracking, notifications, and even mobile payments, but at a fraction of the cost. Some of the top brands in this category include Noise, boAt, and Fire-Boltt, all of which have great options under Rs 2,000. Of course, you might not get all the bells and whistles of a high-end smartwatch, but if you’re looking for a reliable and functional device that won’t break the bank, a budget smartwatch is worth considering. If you are also looking for a budget smartwatch with style and good features, here are some options that are available on Amazon with discounts on the ongoing Great Republic Day sale.

Best Amazon deals on smartwatches for under Rs 2,000

Fastrack Limitless FS1

This smartwatch from Fastrack comes with a 1.95-inch horizon curve display with a high pixel resolution and a brightness that works just fine on a sunny day. The smartwatch offers over 150 watchfaces, using a next-generation ATS chipset. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 comes with built-in Alexa, which helps you do things like setting alarms or reminders. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 is currently available for Rs 1,799, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 4,495.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra is one of the best-looking smartwatches in this price category. It comes with a 1.39-inch display with a resolution of 240×240 pixels and a peak brightness of 320 nits. The smartwatch can last for seven days without calling and four days with calling. There is support for Bluetooth calling on the smartwatch, allowing you to sync your phone’s last dialled calls and contacts. You can also control music playing on your phone from the smartwatch. The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra is currently available for Rs 1,699 as opposed to the listed price of Rs 12,499.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 3

The ColorFit Pulse 3 from Noise features a 1.96-inch 2.5D colour display with thin bezels. The company claims the smartwatch offers a battery life of seven days on a single charge. You can connect the ColorFit Pulse 3 with the NoiseFit app to track activity, health, and fitness. Thanks to Tru Sync technology, the smartwatch offers an enhanced calling experience. The smartwatch can detect DND mode to put the watch on silent for uninterrupted rest. The Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 is currently available for Rs 1,099, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 6,999.