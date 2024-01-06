comscore
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale announced: Check upcoming deals here

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will commence in the coming weeks offering discounts on top smartphones.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Jan 06, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Story Highlights

  • Amazon has announced its next sale on the platform.
  • Amazon will host the Great Republic Day Sale in the coming weeks in India.
  • The sale will offer big discounts on smartphones.

Amazon has announced the arrival of its next sale in India. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will commence soon on the platform and ahead of it, Amazon has revealed several upcoming deals. The sale should go live in the coming weeks before India’s Republic Day on January 26. It will offer big discounts on smartphones. Let’s take a look at the top upcoming deals.

iPhone 13

Apple’s iPhone 13 will be discounted in the Great Republic Day Sale. The phone’s discounted price hasn’t been revealed, but expect it to be priced under Rs 50,000.

Honor 90 5G

Honor 90 5G, which is currently retailing starting at Rs 35,000, is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 with offers.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be discounted in the Great Republic Day Sale. The mid-range device is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 with offers. As of now, it costs Rs 32,999.

