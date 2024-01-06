Amazon has announced the arrival of its next sale in India. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will commence soon on the platform and ahead of it, Amazon has revealed several upcoming deals. The sale should go live in the coming weeks before India’s Republic Day on January 26. It will offer big discounts on smartphones. Let’s take a look at the top upcoming deals.

iPhone 13

Apple’s iPhone 13 will be discounted in the Great Republic Day Sale. The phone’s discounted price hasn’t been revealed, but expect it to be priced under Rs 50,000.

Honor 90 5G

Honor 90 5G, which is currently retailing starting at Rs 35,000, is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 with offers.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be discounted in the Great Republic Day Sale. The mid-range device is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 with offers. As of now, it costs Rs 32,999.