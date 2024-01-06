By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Amazon has announced the arrival of its next sale in India. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will commence soon on the platform and ahead of it, Amazon has revealed several upcoming deals. The sale should go live in the coming weeks before India’s Republic Day on January 26. It will offer big discounts on smartphones. Let’s take a look at the top upcoming deals.
Apple’s iPhone 13 will be discounted in the Great Republic Day Sale. The phone’s discounted price hasn’t been revealed, but expect it to be priced under Rs 50,000.
Honor 90 5G, which is currently retailing starting at Rs 35,000, is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 with offers.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be discounted in the Great Republic Day Sale. The mid-range device is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 with offers. As of now, it costs Rs 32,999.
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
