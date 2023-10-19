Keeping your home and belongings safe during the festive season is crucial. To help with home security, Amazon has a variety of security cameras available. With the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale, some of these cameras are now being offered at discounted prices, making them an even more attractive option. Additionally, you can take advantage of bank card discounts and exchange bonuses. Here are a few security camera models to consider.

Philips HSP3500

This Philips smart camera boasts a 3MP sensor capable of recording 2K videos, both natively and via the app on your phone. The camera can pan and tilt 360 degrees and also comes with a zoom feature for better clarity. It supports two-way talking, motion and sound detection, and is equipped with enhanced night vision capabilities.

PHILIPS HSP3500 is available for Rs 2,699 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

TP-Link Tapo

The TP-Link Tapo is a smart camera that connects to Wi-Fi and allows for a 360-degree view of the premises. With a 2MP camera capable of recording 1080p full-HD videos, you can easily stream and record footage on your phone through the compatible app. The camera can pan and tilt to follow movements automatically or manually. Additionally, it is compatible with Amazon Alexa for voice control features.

TP-Link Tapo is available for Rs 1,999 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Mi 360 Home Security

This camera comes with a 360-degree view and 2K resolution image quality, dual-band Wi-Fi, a physical lens shield, and Bluetooth v4.2. It gives full colour in low light and has AI human detection.

Mi 360 Home Security is available for Rs 3,899 at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

CP Plus

This camera comes with a 3MP sensor with a 2302 x 1296 pixels resolution, a 110-degree angle of view, a built-in microphone and speaker, Wi-Fi, night vision and Alexa support.

CP Plus is available for Rs 2,119 at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

Godrej Security Solutions

This smart camera comes with a 3MP sensor with HD quality, live feed viewing, pan tilt function, built-in mic, and speaker, night vision, smart motion detection, 100-degree wide-angle view, and smart motion tracking.

Godrej Security Solutions is available for Rs 2,119 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.