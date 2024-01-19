Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top deals on men's grooming devices

For any man who prioritizes his grooming routine, selecting the appropriate trimmer is crucial. A high-quality trimmer not only guarantees a tidy and refined appearance but also provides adaptability and convenience for a variety of styling requirements. With the plethora of choices available in today’s market, each with its own set of distinctive features and technologies, making a decision can be daunting.

The choice of a trimmer is influenced by numerous factors. The sharpness of the blade, the longevity of the battery, the simplicity of operation, and extra features such as water resistance or the availability of various attachments all play a significant role in the decision-making process. This article will help you find the top trimmers for men.

Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3710/65

This is 9-in-1 all-in-one trimmer that allows you to trim and style your face, hair and body. It comes with 7 impact-resistant combs, 2 stubble combs (1, 2 mm), 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 3 hair combs (9, 12, 16 mm) and 1 body comb (3 mm). It provides a run time of up to 60 minutes of cordless use per charge and a no-slip rubber grip for improved comfort and control.

Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3710/65 is available for Rs 1,496 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

MI Xiaomi Grooming Kit

It features multiple attachments for a personalized grooming routine with a 40-adjustable length setting. It comes with USB Type-C charging with 2 hours of charging time and 90 minutes of use time. It provides 10 minutes of run time with 5 minutes of charge.

MI Xiaomi Grooming Kit is available for Rs 1,499 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro 12-in-1 Body Groomer

It provides an all-in-one solution for your face, body and intimate areas and comes with 5 Stainless steel blades. It has 7 Multi-function combs – 4 Clipper combs (3, 6, 9, 12mm), 2 Body shaver combs (3, 5 mm) and 1 Multi setting comb with 11 length settings (0.5 – 6MM). The trimmer runs up to 120 minutes of cord or cordless usage after just 2 hours of full charge. The product comes with fast charging Li-ion battery, which provides full charge in just 2 hours

Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro 12-in-1 Body Groomer is available for Rs 1,499 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Beardo Ape-X 3-in-1 Multipurpose Trimmer

This 3 in 1 trimmer is suitable for grooming essentials ranging from hair, Nose and manscaping. It provides a run time of up to 120 minutes and has self-sharpening rounded tips for smooth contact with the skin to protect against nicks and cuts. It allows both cord and cordless usage and comes with a USB charging port.

Beardo Ape-X 3-in-1 Multipurpose Trimmer is available for Rs 897 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Bombay Shaving Company Beard Trimmer For Men

This trimmer comes with a quick charging type-C support that charges to its full capacity in just 90 minutes and provides a run time of up to 120 minutes on one charge. The trimmer offers a precision of 0.5mm lengths, starting at 0.5mm and going up to 20mm.

Bombay Shaving Company Beard Trimmer For Men is available for Rs 899 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.