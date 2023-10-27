Amazon is hosting its Great Indian Festival Sale in India. The sale offers discounts on most products across different categories. These also include electronic products for the home such as motion sensor lights. If you were planning to purchase a motion sensor light, this is probably the best since these lights are available at 77 percent off. Some of the top motion sensor lights start from as low as Rs 349.

Let’s take a look at some of the top motion sensor lights you can purchase in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

VRPrime’s rechargeable motion sensor light is an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ product. It is priced at Rs 349 on Amazon in the Great Indian Festival Sale. That’s 65 percent off MRP and slightly lower than the usual selling price. This motion sensor light has support for cold and warm ranging from 6000K to 3000K. It has a body sensing range of 1-5m. It comes with a rechargeable battery via USB. It has a stick-on design and comes with a powerful magnet.

Hoteon’s Motion Sensor Light is available at Rs 540 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The LED sensor light offers a cordless design and has a 20-second auto-off feature. It has a range of 10 feet and three modes, including on, auto, and off. Interestingly, the LED sensor light will turn on only in the dark, saving a lot of battery. Speaking of battery, it runs on 3 AAA batteries, which do not come in the box. The motion sensor light comes with a hook to hang it anywhere. There’s also a built-in magnet, in case you want to stick it to a metal surface.

This piece of motion sensor light has been available for a while on Amazon and it’s popular since it’s from Xiaomi. The Mi Motion light runs on double AA batteries. It has features like HMD (Human Motion Detection), a usable magnetic design, and two levels of brightness. To be precise, it has a 25Lm high brightness level and a 4Lm low brightness level. It also has a flexible design with support for 360-degree rotation. Xiaomi advertises it to be placed inside a closet and bedroom corner. However, it can be used anywhere depending on how bright light you need.

These are some of the top deals on motion sensor lights in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.