Hair styling devices are a must for every woman who wants to look their best without wasting too much time styling their hair. These devices come with innovative technology, which reduces the time and effort that goes into styling your hair and works without damaging your hair. These devices have many advanced features that help users to wear any hairstyle from sleek and straight to bouncy and curly. However, these devices come with many features such as a swivel cord, ceramic bristles and many more features and finding one suitable for you can be difficult. To help you out, here we have compiled a list of the best deals on hair styling devices that you can avail on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

Vega 3 in 1 Hair Styler

This hair styler comes with an easy lock system and a 1.8m 360-degree swivel cord. It has a hair straightener, hair curler and hair crimper. This hair styler is equipped with ceramic coating technology to help reduce damage from heat and comes with one styling button without any hassle of carrying several attachments.

Vega 3 in 1 Hair Styler is available for Rs 1,199 at Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Buy Now on Amazon

Philips Hair Straightener Brush

It is a heated straightening brush that comes with Keratin-infused ceramic bristles. It has Silk ProCare technology to minimise heat damage on hair and triple bristle design, ThermoProtect technology and two temperature settings.

Philips Hair Straightener Brush is available for Rs 2,796 at Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Buy Now on Amazon

VEGA Pro-Xpert 2200

Vega pro-xpert is a 2200w hair dryer with a powerful AC motor and faster air flow. This dryer comes with one diffuser and two concentrator nozzle attachments. It has two heat and speed settings and a cool shot button, which dispenses cold air.

VEGA Pro-Xpert 2200 is available for Rs 1,949 at Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Buy Now on Amazon

Vega I-Curl Hair Curler

It is a 0.5inch– 1inch tapered ceramic coated barrel minimising the chances of hair damage. The curler comes with a curling stand, a barrel tip, and a 360-degree swivel cord. It also features an ON/OFF switch, power indicator, and quick heat-up technology.

Vega I-Curl Hair Curler is available for Rs 599 at Amazon Great Indian Festival.