Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on camera phones under Rs 20,000

Smartphones today are a lot of things than they were a few years ago. They can click some amazing photos that you will like to post on your Instagram, share with others, and even get printed and framed for your home. Sure, premium phones offer top-notch cameras, but brands have upped their game in terms of camera quality even in the low-budget range. For instance, you can find good smartphones under Rs 20,000 that not only have good cameras but also impressive gaming features. If you are looking for a smartphone around Rs 20,000 that you can take out for photography the next time you are going on a trip, here are some deals to help you out. Amazon is running the Great Indian Festival sale where you can find discounts on some of the best-selling phones under the Rs 20,000 mark.

Best deals on camera phones under Rs 20,000 on Amazon

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is one of the company’s most affordable smartphones. It has the goodness of OnePlus’ clean software and the power of an impressive camera algorithm to make your photos better looking than ever. This phone comes with a 108MP main camera that capture minutest details easily with good colours in the photos. Accompanying it are a 2MP depth-assist and 2MP macro cameras on the back. Powering the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is currently selling for Rs 19,999 on Amazon.

This phone from iQOO comes with an appealing design, over and above one of the best camera setups in this segment. There is a 64MP main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP bokeh camera on the back. On the front, the phone comes with a 16MP camera housed inside a punch-hole. The iQOO Z7s 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and comes with 44W fast charging on its batttery. The iQOO Z7s 5G is currently available for Rs 16,999, instead of its listed price of Rs 23,999.

Oppo’s smartphones are some of the best camera phones across price categories. Those include the A78, which comes with a 50MP main camera with AI algorithms and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP camera housed inside the waterdrop-style notch on the top. The Oppo A78 5G is currently selling for Rs 18,999 against the listed price of Rs 21,999 on Amazon.