Considering a transition from a regular TV to a feature-rich multimedia centre? Smart TVs are your best bet, offering seamless access to streaming platforms, web content, and even compatibility with smart home gadgets. If you’re aiming to snag a smart TV at a bargain, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is an excellent chance. Yet, the multitude of connectivity features like HDMI and USB ports, along with wireless connectivity, can make the selection process daunting. Regardless of whether you’re a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or a tech enthusiast, we have you sorted with our top picks for smart TV deals at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Hisense (55E7K)

This smart TV comes with 1.5GB RAM, and 4GB storage and runs on VIDAA OS. It has 3840×2160 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. For connectivity, it has three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It has 24 Watts output speakers with Dolby Atmos. Its special features include Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR, Quad-core processor, and supported apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and more.

Hisense (55E7K) is currently available for Rs 31,999.

Toshiba (55C350MP)

This smart TV comes with 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage and runs on GoogleTV OS. It has 3840×2160 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. For connectivity, it has three HDMI ports, two USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It has 24 Watts output speakers with Dolby Atmos. Its special features include Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, Airplay, auto low latency mode for VRR, and supported apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and more.

Toshiba (55C350MP) is currently available for Rs 30,990.

TCL (55T6G)

This smart TV comes with 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage and runs on GoogleTV OS. It has 3840×2160 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. For connectivity, it has three HDMI ports, one USB port, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It has 56 Watts output speakers with Dolby Atmos. Its special features include Alexa, and supported apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and more.

TCL (55T6G) is currently available for Rs 36,490.

MI (L55M8-A2IN)

This smart TV comes with 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage and runs on GoogleTV OS. It has 3840×2160 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. For connectivity, it has three HDMI ports, two USB ports, dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It has 30 Watts output speakers with Dolby Audio. Its special features include Google Assistant, Chromecast, auto low latency mode, and supported apps including Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video and more.

MI (L55M8-A2IN) is currently available for Rs 36,999.