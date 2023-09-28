Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Festive season in India is about to begin. Ahead of that Amazon India has announced the dates for its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale. The company today announced that its upcoming sale will begin on October 8 in India. However, Prime subscribers will get early access to these deals starting midnight on October 7.

As a part of the sale, Amazon India is offering massive deals and discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices including smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, other home appliances and accessories.

While the company hasn’t revealed bulk of its lucrative deals yet, the company has revealed that it will be offering a discount of up to 75 percent on the purchase of laptops, smartwatches and headphones. More specifically, the company has also announced that it is also offering a discount of up to Rs 40,000 on the purchase of laptops and a discount of up to 60 percent on the purchase of tablets.

In addition to that, the company is offering up to 60 percent off on smartphones and accessories. Additionally, Amazon India is offering budget smartphones starting at Rs 5,299 along with a discount of up to Rs 60,000 on exchange.

Coming to home appliance, Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 75 percent on the purchase of smart TVs and other home appliances such as washing machines and refrigerators. In addition to that, the company is also offering up to Rs 17,000 off on refrigerators and up to Rs 10,000 off on the purchase of TVs on exchange.

Similarly, the company is offering a discount of up to 50 percent on Echo devices, up to 55 percent on Fire TV devices, up to 20 percent off on Kindle and Alexa-powered smart home devices at a starting price of Rs 2,649.

Bank Offers

Apart from discounts on individual devices and categories, the company is also offering bank offers to the interested buyers, which includes an instant discount of 10 percent on purchases made via SBI debit and credit cards.