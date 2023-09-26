Amazon deals: Best smart TVs to check out right now

If you are planning to buy a new television, there are thousands of options currently on the market. Depending on the size you want for your room, these TVs come at different prices. Almost all of them come with smart features since they mostly run Android TV. But some of them also run FireOS, which powers Fire TV models. These televisions also come with several connectivity options, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, multiple HDMI ports, AUX ports, and USB-A ports among others. Amazon has many of these television models currently selling at a discount. That makes for the right time to buy a TV.

This OnePlus television comes with a 32-inch panel that has a resolution of 1366×768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The television comes with Android TV 9.0, including apps such as OnePlus Connect. It has 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support. OnePlus’ television comes with two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a VESA hole pitch. This television is currently selling for Rs 14,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 19,999.

With different screen sizes, ranging from 43-inch to 65-inch, the Samsung Crystal iSmart TV brings Samsung’s own software. It supports apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, and Sony LIV among others. The display supports 4K resolution and has three speakers in total. The 43-inch television is currently available at a price of Rs 32,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 52,990.

The Redmi Smart LED TV comes in various sizes and various technologies. The television comes with a 1080p panel that supports a 60Hz refresh rate. The television comes with two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For connectivity, the television features Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi, as well. There are 20W stereo speakers with support for Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X and DTS-HD, and Dolby Atmos pass-through ARC port. It runs Android TV 11 with Chromecast built-in.