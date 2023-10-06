Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buckle up, as the year’s largest sale is all set to begin on October 8, with early access for Prime members a day prior. During this sale, buyers will be able to get mind-blowing offers on smartphones from top brands such as Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus, and more. Amazon Great Indian Festival will bring blockbuster deals on mobiles that are too good to resist with incredible discounts of up to 40 percent on the latest smartphones.

In this festive season, you can avail additional 10 percent discount by using SBI banking cards. From top-notch cameras to cutting-edge processors, Amazon has got you covered with a wide range of options to choose from. So, mark your calendars and seize this golden opportunity to grab the best mobile deals while enjoying the perks of shopping from Amazon.

One of the most popular smartphones, Realme Narzo N53 is powered with 12GB dynamic RAM and generous 128GB of internal storage. Experience extremely fast charging with the 33W SUPERVOOC technology, getting your device running in no time. Its slim and sleek 7.49mm design adds a touch of elegance to your device, making it comfortable to hold. Capture stunning and clear photos with the high-resolution 50MP AI camera. This smartphone is packed with a massive 5000mAh battery, eliminating the need for frequent recharging. Realme Narzo N53 is priced at Rs 9,999.

Introducing the extraordinary Samsung Galaxy M14, a high-performance smartphone featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Immerse yourself in a captivating visual experience with its impressive 6.6-inch high-resolution display. This Samsung phone is power-packed with a 6,000mAh lithium-ion battery and superfast 5G speed. Capture stunning shots from the state-of-the-art 50MP camera setup. Get this cutting-edge smartphone at a price of Rs 12,990.

Discover the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, specifically designed to elevate your mobile experience. This phone offers premium features at an affordable price like a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and a 5000mAh battery. The screen is amazing with a 6.72-inch Full HD display, showing you clear and smooth visuals. This smartphone comes with an 8 MP Main Camera for taking great pictures with lots of detail. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is a perfect balance of affordability and usefulness, priced at just Rs 19,999.

The Redmi 12 5G is a fantastic phone available at a discounted price of just Rs 12,999. This device boasts several cool features like a Snapdragon 4 processor and a massive 6.7-inch full HD display. Enjoy a seamless performance with a 5000mAh battery and adaptive sync display with corning gorilla glass protection. This smartphone is tough enough to handle sweat and water like a pro, thanks to its IP53 rating. You can capture your memories with exceptional clarity from its camera, featuring a 50MP AI dual camera.

Experience the ultimate mobile upgrade with Realme Narzo N55, featuring extraordinary features. The phone comes equipped with a high-resolution 64MP camera with 12GB of dynamic RAM. Experience incredible visuals with its 6.7-inch full-screen display and super-fast refresh rate of up to 90Hz. With a 5000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charging support, it makes your life super convenient and stress-free. You can get this great smartphone at a steal price of Rs 12,999.