Microwave is now a basic necessity for every home in India. A good microwave oven can enhance the cooking experience but it is also necessary to choose a model that meets your requirements. There are many options available on the market and comes with features like touch control, cook menu, grilling, baking, cooking option and more. If you are planning to buy one microwave yourself and waiting for discounts and offers, you might want to check out Amazon’s Kickstarter sale where the e-commerce giant is offering great discounts on microwaves from brands such as IFB, LG, Samsung and more. Here we have listed some top picks for you.

LG MC3286BRUM

This microwave oven has a 32L capacity and can be used for baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. It has tactile buttons to set the temperature/timer and jog dials. The microwave has 211 Indian auto-cook menu options, tact dial, pasteurised milk with Ghee, dosa, paneer, curd and 301 auto-cook menu options. Other features of this microwave include Light Disinfect, Multi Cook Tawa, Next Step Guide, Keep Warm, Custom Cook, Body Massage Oil, Quick Menu, Defrost Non-Veg, Quick Defrost, Defrost Veg and Fermentation.

LG MC3286BRUM is currently available for Rs 15,990.

IFB 30BRC2

This microwave oven has a 30L capacity and can be used for baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. It has a touch keypad (membrane) and a host of programs including Weight Defrost, Rotisserie, Grill Mode, Auto Reheat, Delay Start, Keep Warm, Express Cooking, Steam Clean, Disinfect, and Deodorize. The microwave comes with a Child Safety Lock and special features including 101 Standard Menus, Various Cooking Mode, Convection Temperature (40~200 ℃), Preheat, Keep Warm, Auto Programs, Auto Cook and Sound on/off.

IFB 30BRC2 is currently available for Rs 14,490.

Samsung MC28A6035QS/TL

This microwave comes with 28L of capacity and can be used for baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. It comes with Tact and Dial controls and has a Child Safety Lock feature. The microwave has Slim Fry Technology that combines a grill with warm air circulation and ECO Mode that reduces energy consumption.

Samsung MC28A6035QS/TL is currently available for Rs 16,990.

Haier HIL22ECCFSD

This microwave has 22L of capacity and features such as 195 Auto cook menus, Oil Free Cooking, 11 Multi Power Levels, Combination Cooking and Deodorizer. It also has some special features including Tadka Curry, Child Lock, Defrost, Paneer/Ghee and Control Panel Lock.

Haier HIL22ECCFSD is currently available for Rs 8,990.

Voltas Beko MC25BD

This microwave has 25L of capacity and has features such as active defrost, a large turntable and a digital display. It has 10 cooking programs and Active Defrost technology.

Voltas Beko MC25BD is currently available for Rs 9,290.