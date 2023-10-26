Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Festive season is here and so is season of festive shopping. Amid the festive fervor, Amazon India is hosting the Great Happiness Days sale on its platform. During the course of this time, the company is offering more deals and discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices including garment streamers. According to the details shared by Amazon India, it is offering a discount of up to 60 percent on the purchase of garment steamers. It is also offering an extra 10 percent off on using SBI debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

So, if you are planning to buy a garment streamer, here are top deals you need to check out on Amazon:

It comes with a heated ceramic sole plate with 1500W of power for continuous high pressure dry steam of up to 30gms, which the company says helps in killing the germs. It also features a pressure pump and leak proof design, which can be used horizontally as a traditional iron and vertically also for steaming. It also has a large 300mL water tank that allows 18 minutes of non-stop continuous usage on a single fill. This product is available at a price of Rs 2,399 on Amazon.

This product is designed with seven-hole to produce uniform steam, expand the steam coverage area, and enhance steam efficiency. It also comes with a powerful 1500W of high-pressure steam iron with heated aluminum steam plate. Alongside its 6.2ft extended power cord. It also features a special Steam Lock switch which prohibits you from long holding of that steam switch. This product is offered at a price of Rs 2,299 on Amazon.

This lightweight steamer comes with a two-level adjustable digital control steam rate of 20g per min and 13g per min. It also features a 320mL water tank that provides up to 25 minutes of usage. It comes with a bunch of accessories such as fabric lint brush, cloth brush and a water cup among others. It comes at a price of Rs 2,649 on Amazon.

This product 1200W steamer that provides up to 22g per min of continuous steam for quick and convenient steaming. It comes with a 70mL detachable water tank that is easy to refill. This product is available at a price of Rs 4,299 on Amazon.