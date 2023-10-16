Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform in India. The festive sale began on October 8 and since then, the company has been offering lucrative deals and discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops. On smart TV’s, the company is offering a discount of up to 60 percent. In addition to that, the company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

So, this festive season enhance your World Cup 2023 experience by witnessing it on your all-new smart TV from top brands around the globe including Samsung and LG. Check Top Deals Below:

With a screen refresh rate of 60Hz on its Super HD ready 1366×768 display, this smart TV comes with connectivity of two HDMI ports that can connect a set top box, gaming set-ups and much more. It produces a quality sound output of around 20Watts with the help of its Dolby Digital Plus sound set-up. It is available at a price of Rs 11,990 exclusively on Amazon and it comes with an additional one-year comprehensive warranty plus additional one year warranty on panel by brand from date of invoice.

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV This smart TV comes with a display that offers a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. It has a connectivity two HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console and much more. It produces a sound output of 10Watt from its two speakers. Additionally, it has DTS Virtual:X. Its features include Web OS Smart TV, Wi-Fi, Home Dashboard, Screen Mirroring, and Mini TV browser to name a few. This smart TV is available at a price of Rs 11,990 on Amazon. Buy Now on Amazon

This smart TV offers 16GB of storage and 1.5GB of RAM. It comes with pre-installed Google TV that is accompanied by a Super Dolby Sound program. This TV comes with a 40-inches frame and it is available only on Amazon at a price of Rs 16,999.

This Intex-branded 32-inches Smart TV has a SMPS installed program which enables a smooth power usage. It is complemented by a Smart Remote featured with Voice Assistant to Control TV us voice commands. It also features support for Netflix, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube to name a few. It comes with a 60Hz HD ready display and it has a storage of 8GB that is coupled with 1GB of RAM. It is available at a price of Rs 10,200 on Amazon.

This 43-inches smart TV has a 178-degree wide-angle view with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is accompanied by three HDMI ports to connect latest gaming consoles, set-top box, Blu-Ray players, two USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices and Alexa built-in. Additionally, it has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It has a 30W powerful speaker with Dolby Sound. Its features include a Magic Remote, a Thin Q AI Voice Assistant, Miracast supported by 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM. This smart TV is available at a price of Rs 15,290 on Amazon.