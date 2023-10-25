Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Season of sales and discounts is on. Amazon India is hosting the Great Happiness Days sale on its platform. This sale is an extension of its Great Indian Festival 2023 sale during which time it is offering more deals and discounts on the purchase of electronic devices including vacuum cleaners. During the sale, Amazon India is offering vacuum cleaners at a massive discount of up to 60 percent. It is also offering an extra 10 percent off on using SBI debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

So, if you are planning to buy a vacuum cleaner, here are top deals you need to check out on Amazon:

This cordless vacuum cleaner helps you clean difficult to reach areas of your car with ease. Alongside its ability to vary its suction power, it also features an ultra-long crevice tool, which helps cleaning the dust and mess from tight corners. It is powered by a soft start motor, which has multiple ways to get fully charged in three hours. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 1,665 on Amazon.

This lightweight product has a durable 800W motor with 6.5 kPa suction power rate. It features a five-meter-long cord for uninterrupted cleaning complimented by multiple cleaning brushes to clean hard-to-reach areas. It comes with 0.8-liter dust collecting capacity and also offers a one-year warranty. This product is available for Rs 1,559 on Amazon.

It has a build-in cyclone design which helps the product deliver a powerful 5200Pa continuous suction rate. It is a multi-purpose tool which you can use for car interior, keyboard, workstation area, kitchen cabinets apart from its major cleaning areas. This lightweight product can work up to 20-25 minutes once fully charged. It features with three functional accessories and 1 storage bag and works on a voltage of 3.7 volts. This product is available to you at Rs 2,460 on Amazon.