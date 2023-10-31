Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Winters are the perfect time to sip on hot coffee and warm water all day. While it’s fairly simple to do that at home, things get a little difficult if you have to go to office each day. Thankfully, there are device such as smart mugs that not only keep the liquids stored inside them warm but are also capable of warming cold liquids. If this has inspired you to buy a smart mug for yourself, Amazon is offering massive discounts on smart mugs as a part of its Great India Happiness sale. Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

Here are the most lucrative deals on the purchase of smart mugs on Amazon:

This smart mug is made of ceramic-fine Porcelain combined with a smooth glaze. It keeps your beverages at constant temperatures, so as to make you enjoy your drink as per your wish. It consists of a coffee cup with a lid, a coffee spoon and a a heating base. It is offered to you at a price of Rs 797 on Amazon.

This is a 70Watts smart mug with 300 mL capacity. It is made up of stainless steel and its built-in insurance glass tube that prevents it from overheating. Its features include an indicator light, its portability and a 12V auto adapter with 1.2m power cable. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 899 on Amazon.

This porcelain mug is highly durable and not easy to fade. It comes with a constant temperature coaster that reduces the cooling speed of hot drinks, which is maintained throughout the day. This round shaped device comes to you at a price of Rs 1,699 on Amazon.

This smart mug has a variable warming pad which is suitable for most of the cups. Mug warmer has built-in temperature control chipset. This product is offered to you at a price of Rs 899 on Amazon.

This smart mug warmer has an adjustable temperature set-up i.e. one light mode: 50-degree C/122-degree F, two light mode: 55-degreeC/131-degree F, and three light mode: 60-degreeC/140-degreeF. It turns-off automatically if it works more than eight hours non-stop. It is absolutely waterproof and consumes very minimal energy as compared to other products. This smart device is available to you at a price of Rs 4,636 on Amazon.