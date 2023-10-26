Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Festive fervor is on and it’s time to shop. Amid this festive time, Amazon India is hosting the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale on its platform in India. During this time, buyers can get a flat 60 percent off on premium CCTV brands and an extra 10 percent off on using SBI debit and credit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

So now, keep all your assets protected under the vision of latest security cameras from top brands. Check deals below!

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on smart LED lights

It comes with 2K resolution for crystal clear video recording. It also provides clarity in live and playback video recording. This smart camera captures a 360-degree view with auto motion tracking complemented with pan, tilt, and zoom features. It has a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way communication. To keep your data secure, it also supports a SD card with up to 128GB storage. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 2,699 on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60 percent off smart lamps

Buy Now on Amazon

It is a FHD 2MP 360 degree viewing camera with advanced night vision feature support up to 30ft distance for clear images in darkness. The motion alert camera will notify you when any unusual movement is noticed. The Spotlight PT camera can pan up to 355-degrees and tilt up to 90-degrees. Godrej security camera supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band for wireless operations and it supports Spotlight app, wherein you can watch a livestream of your premises, take pictures, and even record. This device is offered to you at a price of Rs 2,100 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

It has a 106 degrees field-of-view which gives a clear viewing angle. You can view every recorded footage in low (360p), medium (720p), or high (1080p) resolution options. This camera can even record without any net connection with its offline mode and it is available at a price of Rs 2,399 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Qubo’s security camera offers a 2K resolution. It can be easily operated from anywhere with its mobile app. It features support for features such as night vision, a two-way talk feature and voice controls. It has a built-in alarm system that warns users in case of a security breach. Buy this product at a price of Rs 2,990 on Amazon.