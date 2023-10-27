Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Festive sales are going across the e-retail platforms in India. At a time like this, Amazon India is hosting Great Happiness Days sale on its platform in India. This sale is a part of the Great Indian Festival that started early this month. As a part of this sale, Amazon India is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards. In addition to this, the company is also offering up to 50 percent off on the purchase of room heaters.

So this winter season, if you are planning to buy a new heater for your home, now would be the right time to do so. Here are the most lucrative deals on the purchase of room heaters on Amazon.

This 1000 Watts heater has a wire wound on refractory rod which provides instant heating during winters. It also features an adjustable thermostat so that you can program it as per your need. It contains a 1.5 meters cotton braided cord for safety and Nickel Chromium Plated mesh grid for effective heating, hence keeping us save as well. This product is offered to you at a price of Rs 799 on Amazon.

This mighty heater has a powerful 2400 RPM copper winded motor for quick heating and can be used both vertically and horizontally. It is recommended to plug this heater in a 16A socket as a safety measure. It features a air throw range of up to 10ft, which is ideal for small to medium sized rooms. This 2 KW heater works on a voltage of 220-240 volts and is available to you at a price of Rs 999 only on Amazon.

This product is meant for spot heating and covers a room up to 250 sq ft. It has some features like safety cut-off, overheat protection, non-sagging and long-life heating element. Orpat heater has two heats setting -1000 watts and 2000 watts. Buy this heater at a discounted price of Rs 1,116 on Amazon.

This product comes with Safety Mesh Grill and 100 percent copper wire motor. This heater can be used in small or medium room. Some special feature of this heater is safety cut-off, auto-revolving heater, overheat protection, touch sensor. It can also be used as a fan. Buy this product at special price of Rs 1,399 on Amazon.