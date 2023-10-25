Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Welcome to the biggest sale of the year, explore exciting and unmatchable deals on security cameras featuring on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Buyers can get a massive 70 percent off on premium mouse brands and an extra 10 percent off on using SBI debit and credit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

So now, enhance your gaming experience by using high-quality gaming mouse from top brands. Check deals below:

This mouse offers high DPI, 3D gaming and LED lights. Its features include six-color LED panel that is coupled by eight customisable buttons, which you can program as per you needs. It also offers a variable DPI range of 1000-12,800. This product is available to you at a price of Rs. 999 on Amazon.

This lightweight gaming mouse comes with a high DPI 8000 sensor followed by customisable colour wave effects, so that you can choose your mouse color as per your wish. It has a simple six-button layout, wherein its primary buttons are mechanically tested and tightened with metal springs for a comfortable gaming experience. It supports Logitech G HUB gaming software alongside wireless USB connectivity as well. This product is offered to you at a price of Rs 1,494 on Amazon.

It is a high-quality wireless gaming mouse, which includes a range of six DPI levels from 200 to 8000 to vary your gaming precision and balance. Alongside its seven programmable buttons, it also offers swappable switches that can be customised from tactile and clicky or smooth and silent switches for both, the left and right switches as per your needs. It also features USB wireless connectivity and it has a palm grip design, which the company says offers a comfortable user experience. It is available to you at a price of Rs 2,499 on Amazon.

It has a highly durable Hero 25K sensor that supports 1:1 tracking, over 400 imps, and 100 – 25,600 max DPI sensitivity. It works with Windows 7 or later and macOS 10.11 or later, and Chrome OS. It includes 11 customisable buttons. It also has Programmable RGB Lighting accompanied by wireless USB connectivity. This product is offered to you a price of Rs 3,894 on Amazon.