Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform in India. The festive sale began on October 8 and since then, the company has been offering lucrative deals and discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices. For Earbuds the company is offering a huge discount of up to 70 precent, in addition to product specific deals. Additionally, the company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

So, if you looking for a pair of earbuds on a budget? Here are our top picks for earbuds under Rs 1,000 for you:

This Boat Airdopes earbuds have a runtime of up to 50 hours. Boat says that just five minutes of charge offers 60 minutes of runtime. These earbuds are powered by Quad Mics ENx Tech that help in having a clear and quality sound output. These buds with 13mm audio drivers with a frequency response time ranging between 20Hz and 20KHz. It has Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity. These earbuds are available at Rs 999 on Amazon.

These noise buds have a 13mm dynamic drivers with a low latency rate of up to 50ms that helps produce a quality sound output to enhance your audio experiences. Talking about its charging ability, it provides users with 200 minutes of playtime with just 10 mins of charge and it offers a runtime of 45 hours when charged fully. It has Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. These earbuds are available at Rs 999 on Amazon.

These Amazon Basics earbuds have 60 hours of playtime. These earbuds have 10mm audio drivers and they come with IPX5 rating for protection against water and dust. These earbuds also have smart touch control, music control, and volume controls among other things. These earbuds are available at Rs 899 on Amazon.

This Boult earbuds are a Made in India product and they offer 45 hours of playtime in a single charge time. They also features a noise cancellation mic for clear voice output and they have BoomX 10mm Bass Drivers for a good gaming experience. This device is priced at Rs 999 on Amazon.





These pTron earbuds come with 13mm dynamic driver for deep bass and playtime of 32 hours. They come with IPX4 powered water and sweat proof technology, which makes it convenient to use while doing exercise. These earbuds also come with a noise cancellation feature. These earbuds are available at a price of Rs 499 on Amazon.